'Just make sure you make your preparations': Gov. DeSantis holds press conference ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Sunday in Tallahassee to discuss preparation ahead of Tropical Storm Ian.

He was joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) director Kevin Guthrie and Major General James O. Eifert.

Gov. DeSantis urged Floridians to anticipate power outages and fuel disruptions. He also stated that those in vulnerable areas of the state might even be evacuated depending on the severity of the storm.

"For those folks who are new to the state, who have not experienced this yet... just make sure you make your preparations," he urged.

DeSantis said that the Florida National Guard has been activated.

"I want to thank everybody for working hard," he continued. "Not just here at the State of Florida, but also at all our local counties who do a really good job with emergency preparedness and emergency management."

A state of emergency was declared for all of Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ian gained strength over the Caribbean and was forecast to become a major hurricane soon on a track toward the state.

RELATED:



DeSantis had initially issued the emergency order for two dozen counties on Friday, but ended up expanding the warning to the entire state, urging residents to prepare for a storm that could lash large swaths of Florida.

Listen to the press conference below.