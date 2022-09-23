Governor DeSantis declares State of Emergency in preparation of Tropical Depression 9

On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a State of Emergency for 24 counties that could potentially in the path of Tropical Depression 9.

Governor DeSantis requested a federal pre-landfall emergency declaration in preparation of the potential impacts of the storm. DeSantis said the declaration will make sure important resources, support, and funding will be available. Under this order, the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby awaiting orders.

“This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations. We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm,” said Governor DeSantis.

The following 24 counties are under the State of Emergency:

