Gov. DeSantis declares Sarasota swimmer winner over transgender athlete

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation Tuesday declaring swimmer Emma Weyant the winner of the 500-yard freestyle race at the Division 1 Women's Swimming and Diving Championships over transgender athlete Lia Thomas.

Weyant attends the University of Virginia, but is from Sarasota. She finished 1.75 seconds behind Thomas, coming in second place in the race.

DeSantis sounded off on the results during an unrelated press conference Tuesday morning.

By allowing men to compete in women's sports, the NCAA is destroying opportunities for women, making a mockery of its championships, and perpetuating a fraud. In Florida, we reject these lies and recognize Sarasota's Emma Weyant as the best women's swimmer in the 500y freestyle. pic.twitter.com/tBmFxFE3q6 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 22, 2022

He accused the NCAA of destroying opportunities for women, making a mockery of its championships and perpetuating a fraud.

He went on to say that "in Florida, we reject these lies and recognize Sarasota's Emma Weyant as the best women's swimmer in the 500y freestyle."

Last year, the governor signed a bill stating that an athlete's sex would be determined by their official birth certificate. According to NPR, 11 states have transgender sports bans, many of which are caught up in lawsuits.