Gov. DeSantis calls for special legislative session to fight vaccine mandates

Governor Ron DeSantis
Posted at 9:49 AM, Oct 21, 2021
Governor Ron DeSantis has called for a special legislative session to address vaccine mandates impacting jobs.

The governor spoke Thursday morning in Clearwater about his opposition to people losing their jobs for not having a COVID-19 vaccine.

DeSantis specifically spoke on federal mandates, including a rule that states anyone with a government contract must be vaccinated, as well as an OSHA mandate impacting businesses with more than 100 employees.

"Your right to earn a living should not be contingent on COVID shots," DeSantis said.

He also said forced vaccines would be particularly bad for Florida's economy.

The dates and details of the special session have not yet been announced.

