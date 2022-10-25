Gov. DeSantis awards $9M in funds for workforce education programs at state colleges

AVON PARK, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday that three state colleges were awarded $9 million in funds to support workforce education programs.

The three colleges — South Florida State College, St. Petersburg College and Daytona State College — were awarded the funds through the Critical Workforce Needs grant program.

All money will be used to help support students entering careers in emergency management, law enforcement, healthcare and education. DeSantis stressed the importance of these occupations, especially as they are particularly in demand following Hurricane Ian.

“As we rebuild and recover from this storm, training highly skilled individuals to work in health care, law enforcement, emergency management and education will help communities now and prepare them for the future," DeSantis said.

The funding will be distributed as follows:

