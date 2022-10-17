Gov. DeSantis announces $200 million in awards to schools

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced more than $200 million in awards to schools demonstrating student growth and teaching excellence through the School Recognition Program today.

Over a thousand schools across the state that received a grade of "A" or improved at least one letter grade from the year prior will benefit.

The local distribution includes:



Hillsborough County - $17,180,792

Pinellas County - $6,944,937

Pasco County - $4,674,579

Polk County - $3,833,963

Sarasota County - $3,841,517

Manatee County - $2,619,231

Click here to see the full list.

“These awards can be used to give our hard-working teachers bonuses and are particularly important in Southwest Florida where they will go a long way toward helping our teachers in the area get back on their feet," Gov. DeSantis said.