Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Gov. DeSantis announces $200 million in awards to schools

Governor Ron DeSantis
WFTS
Gov. DeSantis declares Sarasota swimmer winner over transgender athlete
Governor Ron DeSantis
Posted at 3:22 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 15:22:54-04

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced more than $200 million in awards to schools demonstrating student growth and teaching excellence through the School Recognition Program today.

Over a thousand schools across the state that received a grade of "A" or improved at least one letter grade from the year prior will benefit.

The local distribution includes:

  • Hillsborough County - $17,180,792
  • Pinellas County - $6,944,937
  • Pasco County - $4,674,579
  • Polk County - $3,833,963
  • Sarasota County - $3,841,517
  • Manatee County - $2,619,231

Click here to see the full list.

“These awards can be used to give our hard-working teachers bonuses and are particularly important in Southwest Florida where they will go a long way toward helping our teachers in the area get back on their feet," Gov. DeSantis said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate Locally to Help Your Friends and Neighbors in Florida Communities Affected by Hurricane Ian.