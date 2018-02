TAMPA, Fla. -- Broward County Public Schools set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for the victims and their families of Wednesday's tragic school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Superintendent Robert Runcie first announced the fund during a news conference on Thursday morning. Within minutes the original $100,000 goal had been met.

PHOTO GALLERY: Victims killed in Florida high school shooting

Nearly 14,000 people contributed over $750,000 to the fundraiser in the first 24 hours. Some of the donations were as small as five dollars. Many are by people who wish to remain anonymous.

All donations raised via the GoFundMe account will be used to provide relief and financial support.

GoFundMe does not charge any platform fees meaning 100% of the contributions will go directly to the victims and their families after processing charges are paid.

If you would like to contribute to the fund, click on the 'donate' button on this page: www.gofundme.com/stonemandouglasvictimsfund.