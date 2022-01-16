Watch
Gators fouled by diesel spill get a scrubbing, teeth cleaned

Laura Carver/AP
In this photo provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, a 6-foot alligator is washed, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at a wildlife rehabilitation facility set up after 300,000 gallons of diesel fuel poured out of a broken pipeline near Chalmette, La. The alligator is among at least 78 rescued since the spill on Dec. 27, 2021. At least 33 have been cleaned up and released in Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge in New Orleans, about 10 miles from the spill site. (Laura Carver/Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries via AP)
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Wildlife rehabilitators are decontaminating dozens of alligators, brushing their teeth and scrubbing their hides in the weeks after a pipeline rupture dumped 300,000 gallons of diesel fuel into a New Orleans area wetland.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says 78 gators had been rescued by Friday morning. Thirty-three of them have been cleaned and released into a national wildlife refuge in New Orleans.

Federal records show that a severely corroded pipeline ruptured on Dec. 27, 2021, in a neighboring wetland. The spilled fuel killed about 2,300 fish.

Most of the alligators were brought in within two weeks of the spill.

