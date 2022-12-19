Gas prices continue to drop; lowest prices since 2021, AAA reports

Florida gas prices are officially the lowest they've been since Sept. 2021, according to a new report released by AAA on Monday.

Gas prices were averaging out at $3.04 a gallon on Sunday, Dec. 18. AAA said that this state average has been declining for five consecutive weeks now and is continuing to drop, falling a total of 54 cents per gallon since Nov.

Last Christmas, patrons were paying almost 20 cents more at gas pumps when prices were an average of $3.23 per gallon.

Florida comes in below the national average, which stood at $3.14 on Sunday.

As 5.8 million Floridians take to the roads for holiday travel, some might view these declining prices as an early gift.