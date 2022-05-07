Gabby Petito's mother files lawsuit against Brian Laundrie estate

TAMPA, Fla. — The mother of Gabby Petito has filed another lawsuit against the estate of Brian Laundrie. Gabby Petito was killed by Laundrie while on a trip in Wyoming.

This is a second lawsuit filed by Petito's mother and seeks damages of $30,000 for wrongful death.

Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt filed a lawsuit against Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on March 10. The parents of Laundrie filed a motion on to dismiss the lawsuit earlier this month.

The lawsuit was filed in Sarasota County.

Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino issued the following statement:

"The filing of the wrongful death lawsuit by the Petito family was fully expected. This lawsuit will most likely not be defended and the Petitos will have gained nothing more than a piece of paper that tells them what everyone already knows - which is that Brian was responsible for Gabby’s death as indicated by the FBI."

