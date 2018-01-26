FWC survey reveals more than 6,000 manatees in Florida waters

Kelly Bazzle
12:16 PM, Jan 26, 2018
A survey done by FWC officials has revealed there are at least 6,131 manatees swimming in Florida waters. 

The synoptic survey was conducted in early January. Synoptic surveys are aerial surveys that cover manatee wintering habits in Florida, according to the FWC. 

Fifteen observers from ten organizations counted 3,731 manatees on Florida's east coast and 2,400  manatees on the west coast of Florida. 

The FWC says the survey shows just how important warm-water sites like the Tampa Electric manatee viewing center in Apollo Beach are to the manatees of Florida. 

