FWC officers rescue 30 sea turtles during historic cold weather in Florida

Thirty sea turtles were rescued during a historic weather event in Florida this past week.

Despite receiving six to eight inches of snow in the Sunshine State, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said two officers braved the freezing water in Gulf County to rescue the cold-stunned turtles.

"Their hard work exemplifies the spirit of dedication to our mission to protect wildlife for their long-term success," the FWC said on social media.

The organization is still working to search for and rescue more turtles across the state's northwest coastlines.

If you see injured, distressed or dead sea turtles, you can report it to the FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) so that trained responders can assist.