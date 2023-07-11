FWC arrests 94 over July 4th holiday for boating under the influence

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced on Tuesday that officers arrested nearly 100 people for boating under the influence over the July 4 holiday across the state.

FWC said in a press release that the 94 people arrested from July 1-3 were under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“Tragic accidents occur when irresponsibility is present,” said Col. Brian Smith, Director of FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement. “Operating a vessel while impaired puts the vessel operator, everyone on board and everyone around them in danger. I have no doubt that the hard work our officers and partner agencies put in over the holiday weekend saved lives.”

This was FWC's 15th year taking part in Operation Dry Water, a year-round boating under the influence awareness campaign, the release said.

FWC reminds voters to enjoy our state's waterways with a designated, sober operator. It's illegal in Florida to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher, the same as in a vehicle.