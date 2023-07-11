Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

FWC arrests 94 over July 4th holiday for boating under the influence

boat, boating
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
File
boat, boating
Posted at 1:22 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 13:22:53-04

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced on Tuesday that officers arrested nearly 100 people for boating under the influence over the July 4 holiday across the state.

FWC said in a press release that the 94 people arrested from July 1-3 were under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Citrus County scalloping

Citrus, Hernando County

FWC needs help finding Citrus Co. boater who hit scalloper, left the scene

Chad Mills
11:02 PM, Jul 07, 2023

“Tragic accidents occur when irresponsibility is present,” said Col. Brian Smith, Director of FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement. “Operating a vessel while impaired puts the vessel operator, everyone on board and everyone around them in danger. I have no doubt that the hard work our officers and partner agencies put in over the holiday weekend saved lives.”

This was FWC's 15th year taking part in Operation Dry Water, a year-round boating under the influence awareness campaign, the release said.

FWC reminds voters to enjoy our state's waterways with a designated, sober operator. It's illegal in Florida to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher, the same as in a vehicle.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.