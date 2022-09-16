Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Ft. Myers Police find missing 3-year-old after armed carjacking, suspect still at large

Armed carjacking and kidnapping in Fort Myers on 9/16/2022
Fort Myers Police
Fort Myers Police are looking for the truck on the left and the three-year-old on the right after an armed carjacking and kidnapping on 9/16/2022.
Armed carjacking and kidnapping in Fort Myers on 9/16/2022
Posted at 5:16 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 17:50:17-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police said a 3-year-old was found Friday evening after an afternoon armed carjacking and kidnapping.

According to Fort Myers police, a Ford F-150 truck was initially being sought with the three-year-old when he went missing. The child was located just after 5:30 p.m. along with the truck.

FMPD said the suspect was 40-50 years old with a grey beard and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved green shirt and a camouflage fishing hat.

If you have any information about the suspect, you're asked to call Fort Myers Police at 239-321-7700.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give a Child a Book. Click Here to Donate or Text "WFTS" to 50155