Ft. Myers Police find missing 3-year-old after armed carjacking, suspect still at large

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police said a 3-year-old was found Friday evening after an afternoon armed carjacking and kidnapping.

According to Fort Myers police, a Ford F-150 truck was initially being sought with the three-year-old when he went missing. The child was located just after 5:30 p.m. along with the truck.

FMPD said the suspect was 40-50 years old with a grey beard and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved green shirt and a camouflage fishing hat.

If you have any information about the suspect, you're asked to call Fort Myers Police at 239-321-7700.