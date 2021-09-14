FSA testing will end in Florida after this school year, DeSantis says

This will be the last school year for Florida Standards Assessments (FSA) testing in the state of Florida, Governor DeSantis announced Tuesday morning.

The governor called the FSA test ineffective and said it takes days to administer and cannot be personalized.

Instead, he says it will be replaced by progress monitoring three times per year, which he says can be administered in hours.

The Florida Education Association favored the move, saying it would free up time for genuine teaching and learning.

A big announcement JUST was made re: high-stakes testing. The gov announced the intent to drop high-stakes FSA testing in the 2022-23 school year. It will free up time for genuine teaching and learning, a move that the FEA, local unions & our 150,000 members have long advocated. pic.twitter.com/nzdI2sJtdR — Florida Education Association (@FloridaEA) September 14, 2021

Officials at the press conference said in the current system, April and May in schools are reserved almost exclusively for testing. They also called the FSA antiquated.

The 2022-23 school year will be the first without FSA testing.