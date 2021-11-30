Former UCF star football player shot and killed in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former University of Central Florida and Los Angeles Rams football player Otis Anderson, Jr. was shot and killed Monday night in Jacksonville and his father now faces first-degree murder charges.

According to WJXX, the ABC station in Jacksonville, the murder allegedly happened after an argument that started because Otis Anderson, Sr. was allegedly bitten by a dog. Police said Anderson, Jr., suffered gun shot wounds to his chest and back.

The news rocked the football world with both UCF and the L.A. Rams taking to social media to pay their respects to Anderson, Jr.

We have now confirmed and are devastated to hear of the passing of Otis Anderson Jr. He was revered by his teammates, our fans, and everyone within Knight Nation.



Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who loved Otis. He was taken too soon and will truly be missed. pic.twitter.com/b99DfoDytl — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) November 30, 2021

Rams announced the “tragic and sudden loss” of Otis Anderson Jr. “Our sincere condolences are with his family during this very difficult time,” the team said. pic.twitter.com/nFB1g1s1ev — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2021

Anderson was on the Rams practice squad and had been with the team since training camp. At UCF, Anderson ran for more than 2,000 yards and added more than 1,000 receiving yards during his four-year college career.