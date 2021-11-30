Watch
Former UCF star football player shot and killed in Jacksonville

Ashley Landis/AP
Los Angeles Rams running back Otis Anderson warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 5:16 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 17:16:15-05

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former University of Central Florida and Los Angeles Rams football player Otis Anderson, Jr. was shot and killed Monday night in Jacksonville and his father now faces first-degree murder charges.

According to WJXX, the ABC station in Jacksonville, the murder allegedly happened after an argument that started because Otis Anderson, Sr. was allegedly bitten by a dog. Police said Anderson, Jr., suffered gun shot wounds to his chest and back.

The news rocked the football world with both UCF and the L.A. Rams taking to social media to pay their respects to Anderson, Jr.

Anderson was on the Rams practice squad and had been with the team since training camp. At UCF, Anderson ran for more than 2,000 yards and added more than 1,000 receiving yards during his four-year college career.

