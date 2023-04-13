Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reported missing and endangered in Florida

Authorities in Daytona Beach are searching for former Nickelodeon star Jared Bell, also known as Drake Bell, after he was reported missing.

According to police, Bell, 36, was last seen on Wednesday night just before 9 p.m. He was possibly in the area of Mainland High School.

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP FILE - Drake Bell arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14, 2019, in Los Angeles. Bell has been sentenced to two years of probation to charges relating to a teen whom he met online and who attended one of his 2017 concerts in Cleveland when she was 15. The 34-year-old Bell, of West Hollywood, California, pleaded guilty last month to a felony county of attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Police said Bell should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW. He's considered missing and endangered but police did not provide any other information.

If you know where he is or have any information, please contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or wallacejayson@dbpd.us.

The post by the police gained a lot of attention on social media, which prompted the department to ensure readers that the post is legitimate and Bell is missing.

Bell was one of the stars of "Drake and Josh," a hit show in the early 2000s.

In 2021, Bell pleaded guilty to charges related to 2017 crimes that involved a 15-year-old girl. The charges included attempted endangering children, a fourth-degree felony, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor.