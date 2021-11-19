ORLANDO, Fla. — Former NFL player Zac Stacy was arrested at Orlando International Airport Thursday after a disturbing video surfaced online showing him allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend.

Orange County jail records show the ex-running back was arrested on aggravated battery and criminal mischief charges.

In a statement, the Orlando Police Department said it received information that Stacy, who was wanted for aggravated battery, was arriving at the Orlando International Airport. Officers then made contact with the 30-year-old suspect as he exited an inbound flight from Nashville and he was arrested, the department said.

The video in question showed up online Thursday and went viral across social media almost immediately. In the video, a man alleged to be Stacy attacks the woman by first punching her, then throwing her into a flat-screen television, before eventually tossing her into a baby chair that collapsed and broke. All of the alleged abuse happened in front of a five-month-old child.

An arrest affidavit obtained by USA Today said authorities responded to the woman’s home last Saturday, where officers found the victim appeared to be “emotionally distraught.” The documents reportedly said her shirt was torn, food was in her hair, a TV was knocked over, and a baby’s bouncy chair was broken.

The woman told police that she and Stacy were arguing when he attacked her, according to the affidavit.

Detectives then viewed the surveillance video, which they note in the affidavit showed Stacy striking the victim twice in the head. The second blow was reportedly with a closed fist.

The fallout for Stacy has been quick. The TransPerfect Music City Bowl cut all ties with Stacy after the video and arrest emerged. Stacy, a native of Centerville Alabama, went to school in Nashville at Vanderbilt University.

He was a fifth-round draft pick by the St. Louis Rams in 2013. He played two seasons with the Rams and one with the New York Jets. He rushed for a total of 1,355 yards and scored nine touchdowns until his final season in 2015.