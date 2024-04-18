Former Florida Governor, Bob Graham, to lie in state at Florida Historical Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Funeral director, Rocky Bevis, confirmed to ABC 27 that Former U.S. Sen. and two-term Florida Gov. Bob Graham, will lie in state at the Florida Historical Capitol.

Bevis said Graham will be moved there the morning of Friday, April 26. Graham will like in state from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Following this, Graham will be taken to a cemetery for a private, family-only service. Graham's family announced the death Tuesday in a statement posted on X by his daughter Gwen Graham.

Current Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, directed the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staffat all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset, beginning Wednesday, April 18, 2024, until sunset on the date of internment.