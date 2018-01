Wednesday, January 31, 2018 is your last chance to apply for help from Florida's Hardest-Hit Fund.

The fund is a federally backed program designed to help prevent foreclosure.

The program is ending after nearly eight years.

The Hardest-Hit Fund has given out more than one billion dollars to help over 45,000 families stay in their homes.

The last day to submit an application is January 31, 2018. Click here for more information.