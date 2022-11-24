Watch Now
Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk

David Zalubowski/AP
Posted at 3:08 PM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-24 15:08:59-05

DETROIT, Mich. — Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapors onto a hot engine and cause fires.

The recall covers Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs from the 2020 through 2023 model years with 1.5-liter, three-cylinder engines. But the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker says it’s not recommending that owners stop driving the vehicles or park them outdoors.

That's because fires are rare and generally don’t happen when the engines are off. Dealers will update engine-control software so it detects a cracked injector.

Drivers will get a dashboard message to get service. They’ll also install a tube to drain fuel from the cylinder head and away from hot surfaces.

