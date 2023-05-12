Floridians react to state's strict new immigration law

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Floridians are reacting to the state's strict new immigration law. It cracks down on hiring undocumented workers and strengthens the governor’s migrant relocation program.

Eliseo Santana works as an advocate in the Hispanic community here in Tampa Bay. He said he's talked to several people since the bill was signed into law, and both documented and undocumented people are scared.

"I'm a pillar of the community. The majority of Hispanics in Pinellas County are that way, and yet by passing that law, whenever I go to get any kind of service from anyone, they looking at me as if I am undocumented,” Santana said.

He thinks the law will drive a wedge between people in the Tampa Bay area.

Santana is also a veteran and former law enforcement officer. He said he thinks the new law is going to negatively impact all people color.

“My conversation with anybody is not 'are you documented' I mean, that's not it, but now this law makes it a priority for all of us, not just law enforcement, not just immigration people, but all of us have to put that barrier to have that prejudice,” Santana said.

People like Nikki Jones are in favor of the bill. Jones is a mother of two who lost her husband when he was in a crash caused by a driver who was undocumented a few years ago. Governor Desantis brought Jones to the signing Wednesday.

"I am in complete support of this immigration bill," said Jones. "It is a start to protecting our families and children."

These laws are some of the strictest immigration laws the country has ever seen.

The new laws require hospitals that take Medicaid to ask about the patient's citizenship status; businesses with 25 or more employees will be required to e-verify employment screening and tougher penalties for knowingly hiring or transporting undocumented people in the state.

Additionally, the Florida migrant relocation program will get another $12 million after previously flying almost 50 undocumented people from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.

Republican lawmakers previously said they believe the immigration package will act as a deterrent to a migrant influx.

Santana said he thinks it's instilling fear to scare migrants away from coming to Florida.

“That is not the republic for which I served as a veteran and that represents liberty and justice for all and that application for all is not happening,” Santana said.

Whichever side of the aisle you fall on, these are the strongest state-led immigration laws in the country right now. Immigration policy is generally set at the federal level. Governor Desantis acknowledged that but said he is fighting what he calls Biden’s border crisis.