Florida's governor to deliver State of the State address Tuesday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s governor has a lot on his 2022 wishlist and Tuesday morning he hopes to rally the legislature to support those goals. At 11:00 a.m., he’ll address lawmakers and Floridians with his State of the State Address.

The governor faces reelection in 2022 and his goals reflect a desire to make his base GOP happy without isolating independents. Here are some of the agenda items likely to pop up.

One of the first priorities DeSantis announced for 2022, an end to the high-stakes FSA testing. The governor wants to replace the annual end-of-the-year exam with progress monitoring. It’ll reduce test time by 75% and give teachers regular snapshots of student progress with time to course correct.

Late last year, DeSantis also announced his Stop WOKE Act — which aims to eliminate the teaching of Critical Race Theory in public classrooms and private employee training, under threat of a lawsuit. Democrats call it a solution in search of a problem.

Another controversial goal, the governor’s election integrity package. It requires more security on ballot drop boxes, elevates ballot harvesting to a third-degree felony, and creates a new office to investigate voter fraud and other election crimes.

That’s not all— DeSantis also offering a nearly $100 billion budget proposal that would bring back the state guard, boost school funding, cut the gas tax for consumers, and improve Florida waterways. Critics, however, say a more people-centered focus is needed— like boosts to affordable housing or unemployment.