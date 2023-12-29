Florida's 2024 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: Everything you need to know

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2024 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins Monday, January 1, and runs through Sunday, January 14.
During the holiday period, qualifying items will be exempt from tax, including:
- Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item
- Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item
- Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less
- Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use
The holiday does not apply to the following:
- Any item of clothing with a sales price of more than $100
- Any school supply item with a sales price of more than $50
- Books that are not otherwise exempt
- Computers and computer-related accessories with a sales price of more than $1,500
- Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes
- Rentals of any eligible items
- Repairs or alterations of any eligible items
- Sales of any eligible items within a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport
