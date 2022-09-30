Florida's 2022 Motor Fuel Tax Relief period runs Oct. 1-31

The 2022 Motor Fuel Tax Relief period begins Saturday, Oct. 1, and runs through Monday, Oct. 31.

During the relief period, per the Florida Department of Revenue, "the tax rate on motor fuel sold in Florida will be reduced by 25.3 cents per gallon." Put simply, it means all grades of motor fuel/gasoline will be exempt from fuel tax.

Below is a chart breaking down all the modified tax, collection allowance, and refund rates:

If you suspect a retailer hasn't passed down the tax savings to you, visit the Florida Office of Attorney General website at myfloridalegal.com.

For more information about Florida's Motor Fuel Tax Relief, visit floridarevenue.com/MotorFuel.