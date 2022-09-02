Florida's 1st Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday starts Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida's first Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday starts on Saturday, September 6, and runs for a week.

During the holiday, qualifying items that are commonly used by trade workers are exempt from sales tax. That includes things like power tools, work boots, tool boxes and more.

Eligible Items

Selling for $25 or less per pair:

Work gloves



Selling for $50 or less per item:

Duffle bags Hand tools LED flashlights Protective coveralls Tote bags



Selling for $50 or less per pair (or the equivalent if sold in sets of more than one pair):

Safety glasses



Selling for $75 or less per item:

Toolboxes



Selling for $100 or less per item:

Electrical voltage and testing equipment Shop lights Tool belts



Selling for $125 or less per item:

Industry code books Industry textbooks



Selling for $150 or less per item:

Drain opening tools Handheld pipe cutters Plumbing inspection equipment Power tool batteries



Selling for $175 or less per pair:

Work boots



Selling for $300 or less per item:

Power tools Toolboxes for vehicles



The holiday does not apply to rentals of any eligible items or to items bought within a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.

Read the FAQs on the holiday here or below.

2022 Florida Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday - External FAQs - Consumers by ABC Action News on Scribd

Three other sales tax holidays are currently underway in the state: Home hardening, diapers and clothing and energy star appliances.

Those holidays all started on July 1.