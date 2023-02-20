Watch Now
Florida woman wins $1 million on scratch-off

Florida Lottery
Posted at 11:27 AM, Feb 20, 2023
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman in Lake County took home $820,000 after she won the million-dollar prize in a scratch-off game.

Cynthia Jackubowski, 56, took home her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment, the Florida Lottery said.

The Lottery said Jackubowski bought the winning 500X The Cash ticket at a Quick Stop on West Main Street in Leesburg.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game, according to the Lottery. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.  

