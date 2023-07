A 56-year-old Florida woman won the top prize on a $10 scratch-off game she bought at Circle K, the Florida Lottery announced on Friday.

The lottery said Mary Walker won the million-dollar prize in the DIAMOND MINE 20X game. She bought her ticket at Circle K at 31734 East State Road 44 in Eustis.

Walker took her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000.