Florida woman found dead in septic tank

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department confirmed a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said that it appears to be a tragic accident and that she fell in.

According to police, a septic company came out a year ago to the home on Andalusia St. and told her she needed to replace the tank, due to lids on septic tanks often deteriorating over the years.

The woman never did get the tank replaced.

As she was watering her flowers, it appears that she stepped where she did not see the septic tank lid and fell in. The exact way and angles of how she fell in are currently being determined by officials.

As of right now, police said this is not a suspicious death and appears to be a tragic accident.

