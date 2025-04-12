Florida woman faces felony charges for selling human bones on Facebook Marketplace

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — A woman was arrested for allegedly selling human bones on Facebook Marketplace.

According to an affidavit from the Orange City Police Department, 58-year-old Kymberlee Schopper from Deltona has been charged with felony offenses for allegedly selling human remains through her business, Wicked Wonderland.

The investigation began on Dec 21, 2023, when the Orange City Police Department received a complaint on OC Connect about the business listing human bones for sale on Facebook Marketplace. The complaint included screenshots of the advertisements that had the bones and pricing.

Police found that the Wicked Wonderland website, co-owned by Schopper and another woman named Ashley Lelesi offered multiple human remains with a total listed price of approximately $850.

Schopper told police that the bones were educational models.

Five pieces of bone were seized by police, including a skull fragment and a clavicle. These remains were sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for analysis. Reports from forensic experts indicated that at least one of the fragments was of archaeological origin.

Schopper was arrested on April 10 on an active warrant. She is charged with a second-degree felony.