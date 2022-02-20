Watch
Florida wedding guest killed by officer at reception, police say

Posted at 3:42 PM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 15:42:05-05

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — A guest at a wedding reception was shot and killed in Florida by an officer responding to a disturbance call about a man assaulting other guests.

Police in Winter Park, Florida said the man attacked and knocked one of the officers unconscious. The man was then shot.

Officials did not identify the man nor the officers involved.

The police department said one officer first spoke to the man, who prompted the call for help at the wedding venue. A second officer shot him during an altercation.

