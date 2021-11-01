Florida Virtual School full-time enrollment opens mid-year Monday for K-12

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Virtual School is opening full-time enrollment options for the spring semester on Monday for grades K-12.

“We understand and empathize with parents who are assessing their choices when it comes to which educational path will work best for their children,” said Robin Winder, Senior Director of Instruction for Florida Virtual School. “With more than 20 years of experience teaching students online, we have the tools, resources, and knowledge to help students thrive in the online environment, and we want families to know we are here to support them and help their children’s individual needs.”

Full-time enrollment is open through November 12.

Florida Virtual School offers full-time and part-time flexible options for grades K-12. Flexible enrollment is open year-round.

Students have access to more than 190 courses – including core, electives/specials, Advanced Placement, and Career and Technical Education courses – all tuition-free for Florida residents, and taught by state-certified teachers using a curriculum developed specifically for the online learning environment to ensure students’ success.

To learn more, click here.