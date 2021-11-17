Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida tops 1,000 manatee deaths in grim single-year record

items.[0].image.alt
Lynne Sladky/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2010, file photo, a group of manatees are in a canal where discharge from a nearby Florida Power & Light plant warms the water in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Manatees are starving to death by the hundreds along Florida's east coast because algae blooms and contaminants are killing the sea grass the beloved sea mammals eat, a wildlife official told a Florida House committee on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
manatee
Posted at 12:16 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 12:16:04-05

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — More than 1,000 manatees have died in Florida so far this year, eclipsing a previous record as the threatened marine mammals struggle with starvation due to polluted waters.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported the updated total for 2021 on Wednesday. The 1,003 manatee deaths are far above the 637 recorded last year and well above the previous mark of 830 set in 2013.

Year to Date by ABC Action News

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Authorities expect even more deaths as Florida enters the winter months when the animals congregate in warm-water areas with dwindling food supplies.

The commission wants state lawmakers to approve $7 million for seagrass restoration, manatee rehabilitation centers and other projects.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season