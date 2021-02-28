Florida teen helped rescue hundreds of rabbits, guinea pigs

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida high school student has helped rescue 260 rabbits and guinea pigs when she heard about their plight.

The Sun-Sentinel reports that Dylan Warfel, a Pompano Beach senior, began a massive coordination effort to rescue dozens of the animals and find them new homes. It unfolded across the state from Warfel, in the town of Alva near Fort Myers.

Animals that also included horses and ducks, all living in squalor, uncared for, and many with horrifying injuries. Warfel, who has been rescuing animals for five years, called animal rescue groups she’d worked with in the past and others that could offer help.

In a matter of days, she’d found homes for the majority of the 260 rabbits and guinea pigs.