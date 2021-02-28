Menu

Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida teen helped rescue hundreds of rabbits, guinea pigs

items.[0].image.alt
Pixabay
rabbit-bunny generic.PNG
Posted at 11:55 AM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28 11:55:38-05

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida high school student has helped rescue 260 rabbits and guinea pigs when she heard about their plight.

The Sun-Sentinel reports that Dylan Warfel, a Pompano Beach senior, began a massive coordination effort to rescue dozens of the animals and find them new homes. It unfolded across the state from Warfel, in the town of Alva near Fort Myers.

Animals that also included horses and ducks, all living in squalor, uncared for, and many with horrifying injuries. Warfel, who has been rescuing animals for five years, called animal rescue groups she’d worked with in the past and others that could offer help.

In a matter of days, she’d found homes for the majority of the 260 rabbits and guinea pigs.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch CourtTV, the only network in the world with cameras in the courtroom, to see LIVE gavel-to-gavel coverage of MN v. Chauvin