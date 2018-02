DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida teen was struck and killed by a 100-year-old driver while she was walking to her bus stop.

The Miami Herald reports that 16-year-old Melani Rivera died Monday, four days after she was hit.

Davie police say the Western High School sophomore was outside the crosswalk when the elderly woman, who wasn’t cited, struck Rivera.

The girl underwent two emergency brain surgeries, but doctors were unable to save her.

A GoFundMe page set up on behalf of the Rivera family reads: