Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees to leave DeSantis administration in September

Dr. Rivkees will leave when his contract ends
Chris O'Meara/AP
Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees, center, speaks to the media as he is flanked by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, left, Gov. Ron DeSantis, second from left, and Deputy Secretary for Health Dr. Shamarial Roberson, right, during a news conference Monday, March 2, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Florida officials attempted to reassure residents on Monday that the risk posed by a new strain of coronavirus remained low, despite revelations Sunday that two people had become the first in the state to test “presumptively positive" for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Posted at 7:49 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 19:49:06-04

Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees will be leaving Gov. Ron DeSantis' Administration when his contract ends in September.

According to the Governor's Office, Dr. Rivkees will leave the Florida Department of Health on Sept. 20.

"We thank Dr. Rivkees for his meaningful work during the most challenging pandemic of our lifetime. We appreciate his service to the people of Florida and wish him the best in his future endeavors," the Governor's Office said.

An announcement will come as to who will replace Dr. Rivkees when his contract ends.

