Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees to leave DeSantis administration in September

Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees will be leaving Gov. Ron DeSantis' Administration when his contract ends in September.

According to the Governor's Office, Dr. Rivkees will leave the Florida Department of Health on Sept. 20.

"We thank Dr. Rivkees for his meaningful work during the most challenging pandemic of our lifetime. We appreciate his service to the people of Florida and wish him the best in his future endeavors," the Governor's Office said.

An announcement will come as to who will replace Dr. Rivkees when his contract ends.