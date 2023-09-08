Florida Supreme Court hear arguments on 15-week abortion ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court will soon determine the future of abortion in the state. Florida’s new abortion restrictions are before the state’s highest court Friday.

The case before the court, brought by abortion providers, challenges the current 15-week ban and argues privacy protections in the state constitution cover abortion access up to 24 weeks.

“For four decades, Florida’s constitution has provided strong, independent protections for the fundamental privacy right to decide for oneself without government interference whether to continue a pregnancy or have an abortion,” said Whitney White on behalf of the plaintiffs.

If the court agrees, this would strike down the current law, allowing abortions again until week 24 of pregnancy.

“We have seen the demand, the need for abortion funding go up significantly,” said McKenna Kelley with Tampa Bay Abortion Fund.

Kelley helps women get access to abortion care. She said since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Florida has become a destination for people seeking abortions across the South.

“Florida is really the only state in the South now that has any kind of abortion access after six weeks, and most people don’t even know they're pregnant by six weeks. So Florida really is kind of an oasis for abortion access in the South,” Kelley said.

However, if justices find protections don’t exist, a trigger law the GOP approved this year, banning abortion at six weeks, takes effect.

Supporters of the new ban, like Scott Mahurin, director of the anti-abortion group Florida Preborn Rescue, think the high court’s conservative panel of judges will make what he believes is the right decision.

“Society must decide whether we protect all life from the moment of conception or whether we protect some life, some other time,” said Mahurin.

Mahurin tells ABC Action News that he wants to see even stricter laws with fewer exceptions.

“The goal would be that Florida would join with 15 other states to completely ban the practice of abortion. That every baby that’s conceived in the state of Florida would be protected by love and by law,” Mahurin said.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund is preparing if the stricter six-week ban takes effect.

“We’ve been building up our partnerships across the country with fellow abortion funds and other support networks to help people in Florida and the Tampa Bay Area still access abortion,” Kelley said.

The court’s final decision could come weeks or months from now.