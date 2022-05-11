Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida students win yearbook flap over 'Don't Say Gay' bill

pride-flag-AP-PHOTO.jpg
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
pride-flag-AP-PHOTO.jpg
Posted at 10:01 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 10:05:54-04

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Students at a central Florida high school are declaring victory after taking their protest to their school board over plans to censor a yearbook page showing a student walkout against the state's so-called "Don't Say Gay" law.

Seminole County School Board members listened to them and agreed to leave their photos of rainbow flags unobscured.

The board overruled the superintendent and voted to add a small sticker clarifying that Lymon High School didn't endorse their walkout.

One board member called the censorship plan ridiculous, and several offered to pay for the fix out of their own pockets.

The students are now expected to get their yearbooks after all this week.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!