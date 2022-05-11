Florida students win yearbook flap over 'Don't Say Gay' bill

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Students at a central Florida high school are declaring victory after taking their protest to their school board over plans to censor a yearbook page showing a student walkout against the state's so-called "Don't Say Gay" law.

Seminole County School Board members listened to them and agreed to leave their photos of rainbow flags unobscured.

The board overruled the superintendent and voted to add a small sticker clarifying that Lymon High School didn't endorse their walkout.

One board member called the censorship plan ridiculous, and several offered to pay for the fix out of their own pockets.

The students are now expected to get their yearbooks after all this week.