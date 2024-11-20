Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida student driver, instructor hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash between trucks

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A driving instructor and their student are in the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in North Naples on Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene on Bluebill Avenue at Vanderbilt Drive in North Naples around 10:20 a.m. The Collier County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

According to reports, the student was doing a driving course and was waiting at a red light when a truck hit them from behind.

No further information on those involved has been provided at this time.

Deputies said the intersection at Bluebill Avenue and Vanderbilt Drive was closed in all directions.

Troopers are investigating what led up to the crash.

Bank finally endorses Florida man's hurricane insurance check after we shared his story

Hurricane Milton left a St. Pete man’s property under water. But when he went to cash his insurance check, the bank refused to cash it. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone shares an update.

Bank finally endorses FL’s man hurricane insurance check after we shared his story

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.