PHOTOS: Florida snowfall through the years

Florida State University students gathered around their snowman for a portrait - Tallahassee, Florida, 1958. Florida Memory

Snowball fight on the steps of the state capitol in Tallahassee on Feb. 13, 1899. Florida Memory

Riding through the snow in a hunting hack - Monticello, Florida. 1895. Florida Memory

Florida State University students enjoying a day of snow - Tallahassee, Florida, 1958. Florida Memory

Juanita Miller in a snow scene - Madison County, Florida, 1958. Florida Memory

Boys having a snowball fight at the Florida School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, 1958. Florida Memory

Dorothy Nash Tookes on the Carter-Parramore school grounds in Quincy, 1958. Florida Memory

Mayor A.L. VonKern standing on snow covering street - Starke, Florida, 1899. Florida Memory

Brick house covered in snow - Tallahassee, Florida, 1958. Florida Memory

Children enjoying a day of snow in the Indian Head Acres neighborhood - Tallahassee, Florida, 1957. Florida Memory

FSU students in the snow - Tallahassee, Florida, 1958. Florida Memory

Snow around lake - Jackson County, Florida. 1895. Florida Memory

Jean Thompson home covered in snow - Tallahassee, Florida, 1958. Florida Memory

Out riding in the snow - Live Oak, Florida, 1899 Florida Memory

Night scene after the snow - Tallahassee, Florida. 1958. Florida Memory

