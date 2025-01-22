Watch Now
PHOTOS: Florida snowfall through the years

As the state breaks its record for snowfall in the panhandle, we're looking back at previous years when Floridians got to experience the unusual occurrence.

Florida State University students gathered around their snowman for a portrait - Tallahassee, Florida, 1958.Florida Memory
Snowball fight on the steps of the state capitol in Tallahassee on Feb. 13, 1899.Florida Memory
Riding through the snow in a hunting hack - Monticello, Florida. 1895.Florida Memory
Florida State University students enjoying a day of snow - Tallahassee, Florida, 1958.Florida Memory
Juanita Miller in a snow scene - Madison County, Florida, 1958.Florida Memory
Boys having a snowball fight at the Florida School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, 1958.Florida Memory
Dorothy Nash Tookes on the Carter-Parramore school grounds in Quincy, 1958.Florida Memory
Mayor A.L. VonKern standing on snow covering street - Starke, Florida, 1899.Florida Memory
Brick house covered in snow - Tallahassee, Florida, 1958.Florida Memory
Children enjoying a day of snow in the Indian Head Acres neighborhood - Tallahassee, Florida, 1957.Florida Memory
FSU students in the snow - Tallahassee, Florida, 1958.Florida Memory
Snow around lake - Jackson County, Florida. 1895.Florida Memory
Jean Thompson home covered in snow - Tallahassee, Florida, 1958.Florida Memory
Out riding in the snow - Live Oak, Florida, 1899Florida Memory
Night scene after the snow - Tallahassee, Florida. 1958.Florida Memory
