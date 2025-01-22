PHOTOS: Florida snowfall through the years
As the state breaks its record for snowfall in the panhandle, we're looking back at previous years when Floridians got to experience the unusual occurrence.
Florida State University students gathered around their snowman for a portrait - Tallahassee, Florida, 1958.Photo by: Florida Memory Snowball fight on the steps of the state capitol in Tallahassee on Feb. 13, 1899.Photo by: Florida Memory Riding through the snow in a hunting hack - Monticello, Florida. 1895.Photo by: Florida Memory Florida State University students enjoying a day of snow - Tallahassee, Florida, 1958.Photo by: Florida Memory Juanita Miller in a snow scene - Madison County, Florida, 1958.Photo by: Florida Memory Boys having a snowball fight at the Florida School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, 1958.Photo by: Florida Memory Dorothy Nash Tookes on the Carter-Parramore school grounds in Quincy, 1958.Photo by: Florida Memory Mayor A.L. VonKern standing on snow covering street - Starke, Florida, 1899.Photo by: Florida Memory Brick house covered in snow - Tallahassee, Florida, 1958.Photo by: Florida Memory Children enjoying a day of snow in the Indian Head Acres neighborhood - Tallahassee, Florida, 1957.Photo by: Florida Memory FSU students in the snow - Tallahassee, Florida, 1958.Photo by: Florida Memory Snow around lake - Jackson County, Florida. 1895.Photo by: Florida Memory Jean Thompson home covered in snow - Tallahassee, Florida, 1958.Photo by: Florida Memory Out riding in the snow - Live Oak, Florida, 1899Photo by: Florida Memory Night scene after the snow - Tallahassee, Florida. 1958.Photo by: Florida Memory