Florida shipping weapons, ammunition, body armor to Israel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Officials with the Florida governor's office said Thursday the state has been flying weapons, ammo and body armor to Israel in the last two weeks. The cargo runs are a part of Florida's ongoing state effort to aid Israel and Floridians abroad with chartered flights.

The state's Division of Emergency Management is coordinating the aid, using contracted planes which, to date, have brought home around 700 stranded Americans and sent back at least 85 pallets of supplies.

Florida sent two cargo flights to Israel last week. In a news release, state authorities detailed the medical equipment, toys and hygiene products on board. The Associated Press first reported Thursday that the planes also moved drones, body armor and helmets to help Israel in its ongoing war against Hamas militants.

According to the governor's office, Florida was said to have moved weapons and ammo in what sounded to be a third, separate transport. In a statement, press secretary Jeremy Redfern said Florida was essentially playing courier to clear red tape.

"The Consul General of Israel contacted the governor's office for assistance in transporting body armor and helmets," Redfern said. "Since we were already sending supplies to Israel, Florida was able to include the body armor and helmets on our cargo flights."

"The weapons and ammunition, which were not purchased by the state, were transported separately," Redfern continued. "Again, the governor’s office was contacted by the Consul General's office for assistance to clear federal bureaucratic hurdles associated with getting those items to Israel."

Florida's governor has touted his Israel efforts on the 2024 presidential trail for days. His campaign also leaned into the news of the weapons transport, sending an alert and news story about it to media outlets.

While Florida officials said they've operated within the law, weapons-control watchdogs warn arms transports typically need federal approval to happen.

When asked about the flights, White House officials offered a brief comment touting President Joe Biden's work to expedite assistance to Israel, "particularly munitions to replenish Israel's Iron Dome."

"For details on what exactly Governor DeSantis has said he is sending to Israel, I'd refer you to him," said the official, speaking on background. "We expect that any items, including weapons, exported are done so in compliance with our laws and regulations."

Florida Democrats, meanwhile, have been critical of the state flights since they started a week after the Hamas attack. Florida's House Minority Leader Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, felt the state needed to stay in its lane.

"These are absolutely federal issues, and we should be staying out of it," Driskell told us last week. "There are enough problems here at home."

The criticism continued Thursday, with the state party chair saying in a statement that the governor should respect the chain of command and that "President Biden is the Commander-in-Chief of our military — not Ron DeSantis."

"The Florida Democratic Party unequivocally supports Israel's right to self-defense, and American military support for those efforts must come from the U.S. Government — not a handshake deal between a wannabe president and undefined 'private parties,'" said Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried. "Instead of meddling with military operations to score political points for his failing presidential campaign, Ron needs to stand down and let President Biden do his job."