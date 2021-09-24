Florida sheriff's deputy shot during traffic stop; manhunt underway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A manhunt is underway after a deputy with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office was shot Friday morning.

Officials say the deputy was shot during a traffic stop and is in critical condition. The shooting happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Friday in Callahan, which is northwest of Jacksonville.

Deputies are searching for Patrick McDowell, 35, who has been named a suspect in this case.

McDowell is at large and, considering his alleged role in this investigation, should be considered dangerous, deputies say.

According to officials, a passenger in the car with the suspect is cooperating with authorities.

The area around U.S. 301 where the shooting occurred has been shut down during an investigation.

No details about the traffic stop or what led to the shooting have been released.

The name of the deputy has not been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.