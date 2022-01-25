Florida senator fights back over nude images stolen from her

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State Sen. Lauren Book often tells the story of how she was sexually abused as a child for years by her nanny.

She channeled the pain into a lifetime of helping other abuse survivors.

Now she's been victimized again, and she's taking action as only a legislator can.

She told The Associated Press that a teenager tried to extort her months ago by threatening to reveal nude photos that were stolen from her.

She learned that the images had been bought and traded online for a decade.

So now she's sponsoring a bill to toughen Florida laws in hopes of preventing other victims. It will get its first hearing Tuesday.