Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida senator fights back over nude images stolen from her

items.[0].image.alt
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Florida Sen. Lauren Book stands for the Pledge of Allegiance during a legislative session, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Book says she was extorted by someone threatening to reveal nude photos that were stolen from her. She’s sponsoring a bill making it a felony to steal sexually explicit images from digital devices. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Lauren Book
Posted at 8:37 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 08:37:40-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State Sen. Lauren Book often tells the story of how she was sexually abused as a child for years by her nanny.

She channeled the pain into a lifetime of helping other abuse survivors.

Now she's been victimized again, and she's taking action as only a legislator can.

She told The Associated Press that a teenager tried to extort her months ago by threatening to reveal nude photos that were stolen from her.

She learned that the images had been bought and traded online for a decade.

So now she's sponsoring a bill to toughen Florida laws in hopes of preventing other victims. It will get its first hearing Tuesday.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!