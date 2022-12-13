Florida Senate passes bills looking to help ailing home insurance market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Senate passed a massive property insurance reform bill to prevent a collapse of the state’s teetering market. But not without resistance from Florida Democrats, who say there’s no telling if the policy will drop sky-high premiums.

The bills now move to the Florida House of Representatives for debate. That debate is set to start at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Lawmakers have been considering legislation to help keep private insurers solvent by creating a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reducing litigation costs, and compelling some customers out of the state-created insurer of last resort and back into the private market.

It also would force insurers to respond to claims more promptly and boost state oversight of insurers' conduct following hurricanes.

The 123-page bill on home insurance was filed late last week.

The state Senate also passed property tax relief for Hurricane Ian victims and toll reductions for frequent commuters.

Florida has struggled for years to curb surging home insurance premiums and hold onto private insurers in a market where devastating hurricanes weigh heavily on the cost of business. Six insurers have left the state this year.

The insurance bill seeks to build on legislation passed during a special session in May, but legislative leaders have warned residents not to expect swift reductions in rates from either package of reforms.

Senators voted to speed up the claims process and eliminate the state's assignment of benefits laws, in which property owners sign over their claims to contractors who then handle proceedings with insurance companies.

The proposal also forces people with state-created Citizens Property Insurance policies to pay for flood insurance and requires moves to private insurers if they offer a policy up to 20% more expensive than Citizens.

The legislation would remove "one-way" attorney fees for property insurance, which require property insurers to pay attorney fees of policyholders who successfully file lawsuits over claims while shielding policyholders from paying such fees of insurers when they lose.

The legislation would provide $1 billion in taxpayer funds for a program to provide carriers with hurricane reinsurance — coverage bought to help ensure they can pay out claims. It would offer "reasonable" rates in a market where companies have complained of rising costs.