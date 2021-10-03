Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida school shooting suspect faces trial for jail brawl

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Cavaretta/AP
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz confers with his attorney David Wheeler, right on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, during a motion to dismiss a jailhouse assault case at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
School Shooting Florida
Posted at 10:38 AM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 10:38:38-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The suspect in the 2018 killing of 17 people at a Florida high school goes on trial this week for allegedly attacking a jail guard.

Jury selection begins Monday on charges Nikolas Cruz attacked a Broward County jail guard nine months after the 2018 shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Cruz faces a possible 15-year sentence if convicted of attempted criminal battery on Sgt. Raymond Beltran.

Attorneys for the 23-year-old Cruz are expected to argue that Beltran provoked the fight. No trial date for the murder charges has been set.

He will get either death or life in prison without parole if he is later convicted of first-degree murder,

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Help us put books into the hands of children in our community who need them most!