Florida Rep. Gaetz says Americans have obligation to use 2nd Amendment

DALTON, Ga. — Florida Representative Matt Gaetz said Americans were sometimes obligated to use the Second Amendment as he railed against “Silicon Valley” during a speech Thursday night in northern Georgia.

Representative Gaetz (R-Fl) was appearing with controversial Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Green whose comparisons between the Holocaust and wearing masks have been condemned by her party leadership in the House of Representatives, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Gaetz was well into his remarks when he made the reference to using guns as a solution.

“The internet’s hall monitors out in Silicon Valley, they think they can suppress us, discourage us. Maybe if you’re just a little less patriotic. Maybe if you just conform to their way of thinking a little more, then you’ll be allowed to participate in the digital world,” Gaetz said. “Well you know what? Silicon Valley can’t cancel this movement, or this rally, or this Congressman. We have a Second Amendment in this country, and I think we have an obligation to use it.”

Gaetz then paused for attendees at the rally to cheer. He then continued:

“The Second Amendment—this is a little history for all the fake news media—the Second Amendment is not about hunting, it's not about recreation, it's not about sports,” Gaetz said. "The Second Amendment is about maintaining, within the citizenry, the ability to maintain an armed rebellion against the government, if that becomes necessary. I hope it never does, but it sure is important to recognize the founding principles of this nation, and to make sure that they are fully understood."

Watch the full remarks starting around 43:15 of the clip from our sister station, WTVC in Chattanooga.

Fellow House Republican Adam Kinzinger reacted to the first part of Gaetz's comments and said the speech was akin to “yelling fire in a theater.”

“This is not speech protected by the first amendment (sic),” Rep. Kinzinger said. “This is beyond yelling fire in a theater.”