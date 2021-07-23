Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida real estate estimated to be 20% overvalued

FAU, FIU study shows degree of overpricing in major cities
items.[0].image.alt
Lynne Sladky/AP
In this July 22, 2019 file photo, a for sale sign is posted in front of a home in Miami. In this first few months after the new federal tax law went into effect, Florida saw jumps in new residents moving from Connecticut and Massachusetts. New figures released Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, by the U.S. Census Bureau offer a glimpse of the impact of the 2017 tax law on U.S. migration patterns from high-tax northeastern states to Florida, which doesn't have a state income tax and has low property taxes (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Florida real estate
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 10:09:40-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Homes are being overvalued by an average of 20% in major Florida cities as of June.

A study done by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University identified five major Florida cities where houses were being sold for more than they are worth.

These cities are Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, Miami and Tallahassee.

Out of the five, Tampa ranks the highest with a 32% premium.

Graph comparing Florida housing premiums
This graph shows Florida's average housing premiums in 2021 compared to 2006-12.

Despite the increasing in housing prices, the research suggests that Florida's housing market will not crash because prices are expected to level out in the future.

Dr. Ken H. Johnson, a real estate economist and associate dean in FAU's College of Business, does believe that homeowners will be stuck paying high premiums after housing prices level out.

"Trees do not grow to the sky and neither do home prices," Johnson said. "We're nowhere near where we were at the peak of the last housing cycle, but we do need to be careful. Walking away from an obviously overvalued home may be the best thing buyers can do in this kind of market."

Eli Beracha, a professor at FIU's Hollo School of Real Estate, suggested that people should rent spaces to live for the time being.

"Our research on buy vs. rent indicates that, on average right now, renting and reinvesting is a particularly good wealth creation strategy," Beracha said. "More people who rent and reinvest would help alleviate current pricing pressure, which is a good thing."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.