Florida ranks third for states with highest share of renters with debt

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida is ranked third when it comes to states who have the highest shares of renters with debt, according to data from PolicyLink.

PolicyLink, a national research and action institute, says across the country the share of renters with debt is trending downward from a high of 19% in January.

While most states are following that pattern, PolicyLink says Florida is among a handful of states where the rate of renters with debt has been increasing since late February. The other states include Alaska, California, Nevada, Vermont and Wisconsin.

PolicyLink in partnership with the Right to the City Alliance created a rent debt dashboard that shows nationwide, state and county data.

In the Tampa Bay area, Sarasota County has the highest rent debt with an estimated debt of $4,096 per household.

You can visit the dashboard here to see the data for your county.