Florida price gouging hotline activated amid gas concerns

AG Ashley Moody reminds residents not to hoard gas
WPTV
Vehicles line up for gas at a Costco in North Palm Beach, Fla., on May 12, 2021, one day after Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency because of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
vehicles line up for gas at Costco in North Palm Beach, May 12, 2021
Posted at 1:02 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 13:02:12-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After the Colonial Pipeline shutdown prompted Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency in Florida, Attorney General Ashley Moody has activated the state's price gouging hotline.

State law prohibits an "unconscionable increase in the price of essential commodities" during a state of emergency.

As such, the hotline and online price gouging complaint form now includes an option related to the pipeline shutdown.

Moody also echoed the sentiments shared Tuesday by Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried reminding residents not to hoard gas and only purchase gas when needed. Such actions can often lead to fuel shortages and price gouging.

Florida's price gouging hotline is 866-966-7226. To file a complaint or find out more information, click here.

