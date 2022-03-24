Florida police officer rescues 'very young' boy found riding scooter on busy highway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said a Capitol Police Officer came to the rescue of a "very young" boy who was found riding a scooter along a busy highway in Tallahassee on Tuesday night. The boy told the officer he was trying to go see his mom.

According to a Facebook post, FDLE said the young boy was nearly hit by a passing vehicle before the officer was able to get to him.

Officer Sadler saw the boy on Highway 27 as he was driving to dinner with his wife. FDLE said Sadler quickly maneuvered his way to the boy, jumped out and scooped him up before he got injured.

The boy, who FLDE described as "adventurous," told Sadler he wandered away from him because he was trying to go to Publix to see his mom.

Officer Sadler stayed with the boy until deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office arrived, FDLE said.

No other information was immediately available.